Monster gator snagged near Port Gibson

Posted by Gator Archery Outdoors on Monday, September 2, 2019

‘Muddy Water Maniacs’ don’t mess around when it comes to hunting alligators. This beauty was caught near Port Gibson, Mississippi on Monday.

Team members Stephen Brady, Brian Burnside and Colby Acey were pretty sure they had a record size catch when they took him in to weigh at Gator Archery in Gluckstadt.

Elizabeth Greer and her husband Jimmy have owned the place for the last fourteen years. Listen as she explains a little bit more about the haul. The gator was caught initially on a rod and reel. At that point, Greer says teams must determine if the gator is big enough to bring in. That sometimes means bringing the gator into the boat with a snare around its’ snout and measuring to get an idea how large the animal is.

Even at an astonishing 712 pounds and 12′ 7″ long, this gator was just short of a record.

Gator season in Mississippi begins with a lottery drawing for permits in June. Hunters have from August 30 to noon on September 9 to try their skill in waters around the state. For more information contact the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries