Montgomery Ace Hardware closing in Jackson after 75 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The owners of Montgomery Ace Hardware in Jackson announced they will close the store for good after 75 years of business in the Fondren area.

Sherell and Lea Thornton announced the closing in an open letter to customers and friends. They said they’re looking forward to retirement and “enjoying life with family and friends.”

Starting on Monday, the store will close so employees can prepare for a retirement sale. The store will reopen on Thursday, October 1, for a retirement sale.

