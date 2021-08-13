Months worth of silt accumulation removed from Vicksburg’s Riverfront

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Vicksburg Riverfront underwent cleaning as a barge-mounted track hoe began removing months of accumulated silt along the riverbank.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the city hired contractor J.L. Smith of Vicksburg to remove the soil, which builds up along the bank during the flooding and high water periods.

The track hoe doing the work along the bank was situated on a barge by Ergon Marine tug Dorothy Lee, which had the barge situated against the riverbank.

A city dump trump was located nearby to take dirt removed from the bank.