Monticello and Lawrence County brace for Pearl River engulfing roads and homes

MONTICELLO, Miss. (WJTV) – Backwater from the Pearl River’s overflow once engulfing the Jackson metro is now making its way south.

There are many more low lying areas in Lawrence County. Pearl River flooding may be done for those in the Hinds and Rankin County area, but for our neighbors to the south, the burden is only just beginning. In Lawrence County roads are already at risk of going under and homeowners and businesses are at risk of being impacted.

Right outside the parking lot of City Hall by Main and Jefferson St. The intersection has turned into a pond.

“This water is just all over the road and it’s easier to come over on my four-wheeler,” Ronnie Haynes said.

“I’ve been here over 40 years and never have I seen any of the flooding going on like this,” Muyucka Rhodes told us.

Water has also backed up to the parking lot of Andy’s Foodmart cutting off customers from most of the storefront.

“It did affect our business, we don’t have as many customers as before,” co-owner Pinkie Bhakoo said. “It’s slowed down and it’s bad. Customers have a hard time to park here.”

Lawrence County has many more low lying areas than Jackson, so even cresting at 31.5-ft. by Saturday, the Pearl can threaten many homes around Monticello.

“We have a little river that actually comes beside my house,” Muyucka Rhodes said. “And we do have some water but it hasn’t gotten up like this. We do have family, church members as well where we can go and evacuate.”

Weather experts predict another 10-in. on top of the water already rushing in, MDOT has responded by closing the right lane on Highway 84 West by the Pearl bridge and Highway 184 south of the Lawrence County Hospital.

“We noticed that the water was getting up really high along the side of the bridge on the beams,” District Engineer Albert White explained. “Causing a turning of the water underneath that which creates a lift to the bridge.”

A very important announcement from the Lawrence County School District, anybody in the communities of Oma, Sontag, and Wanilla who ride buses 7, 11, or 34 your bus routes will be closed for Friday.