Monticello mayor against One Lake Project

MONTICELLO, Miss. (WJTV)– The Monticello mayor is against the One Lake Project. She says she doesn’t see how it will give any flood relief downstream.

The One Lake Project would start just north of Lakeland Drive and stretch south of I-20.

Developers say the levee on the Rankin County side of the Pearl River would be widened.

Some town leaders downstream aren’t sold on the idea.

Mayor Martha Watts has had to travel to her home by boat. She says two homeowners have reported major damage, and Atwood Water Park is still underwater. Broad Street is blocked off.

Mayor Watts says they are affected by what happens at the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

“Ross Barnett is going to release the amount of water they are going to release whether there’s a One Lake or not. If there’s a One Lake you are already going to be holding water in a pond and then you’re going to be releasing water from Ross Barnett, so you tell me how that works for flood,” said Watts.

“The construction of this project will allow the Ross Barnett Reservoir to prerelease flow which will allow it to better manage flows coming in and reduce flooding, working together and we anticipate that we’ll have a working agreement between the two entities to manage flood,” said Keith Turner, Rankin-Hinds Pearl River Flood & Drainage Control District attorney.

The mayor even took her concerns to Washington earlier this month, meeting with Mississippi and Louisiana lawmakers and the Army Corps of Engineers.

With Georgia Pacific being their biggest economic driver, the mayor worries about the impacts One Lake could possibly bring. They have low water at times.

Turner says they’ve met with Georgia Pacific.

“Our modeling I mentioned earlier specifically address those water quality parameters and they’re off by such a small amount you can’t even measure them, you’re getting the same results as you leave here.” said Turner. “This is not a dam. It’s a weir so what comes in goes out so water quality and quantity is not an effect down in Monticello.”