MORA announces 2019-2020 scholarship winners

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) announced its 2019-2020 scholarship winners.

In 2020, MORA added three memorial scholarships from donated funds raised by donor families in memory of their loved one who gave the Gift of Life: the Allie Carruth Memorial Scholarship ($5,000), the Walker Wilbanks Memorial Scholarship ($2,265), and the Matthew Gaskin Memorial Scholarship ($1,000). MORA also offered two $1,000 scholarships: the Annie Lucious Gift of Life Scholarship and the Dr. Shirley Schlessinger Scholarship, named after MORA’s long time medical director, as well as two $500 scholarships.

Students submitted a 300-750 word essay on the topics of how they or their family have been affected by donation and/or transplantation, why they are a registered donor or want to become registered, or the importance of encouraging others to be donors.

According to a media release from MORA, the Walker Wilbanks Memorial Scholarship was based on a one page letter written by an administrator, faculty or staff member on behalf of the applicant describing how he or she exhibits exemplary character traits such as integrity, accountability, respect, and responsibility.

The winners of the 2019-2020 scholarships are: