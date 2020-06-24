More calls for changing the Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More state leaders and universities are calling for the Mississippi state flag to be changed.

There has been a push in recent weeks to change the flag, which contains the Confederate battle emblem. Many have suggested replacing the flag with a flag that would unite Mississippians.

State Auditor Shad White, who is a Republican, expressed his position on the state flag on Twitter.

“If there were a vote to remove the Confederate imagery from our flag, I would vote to remove it. I understand not everyone agrees. I have members of my own family who agree with me and not members who do not, and all are people I love. And I’m not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it. The last thing we need is another politician lecturing others about what to do. I’m just telling you what I think– that we can have a flag that is more unifying than the one we have now.” State Auditor Shad White

Belhaven University said they are calling for prayer regarding the change of the flag because of their “long-term commitment to racial reconciliation.”

Belhaven President Roger Parrott stated, “While politically difficult, we pray our leaders will have the wisdom and strength to bring about change as quickly as possible – biblical reconciliation is never easy, but it is required.”

The University’s full statement is below:

“The biblical mandate of reconciliation is central to the core mission of Belhaven University. We affirm the scripturally-rooted messages of church leaders imploring our legislature to take immediate steps to change the state’s flag. The Church is, and should be, leading on this important issue, and we applaud the well-articulated insights of our friends calling for action – Reformed Theological Seminary, Mississippi Baptist Convention, Mission Mississippi, and many other pastors and church leaders. Because of Belhaven’s long-term commitment to racial reconciliation, in August 2018 we publicly joined the burgeoning momentum to address the flag. And now, at this critical tipping-point for our state, we are especially praying for our Legislature, Speaker of the House, Lt. Governor, and Governor. Belhaven University

The Mississippi Library Association Board also issued a statement on the removal of the state flag.

“Mississippi Libraries provide services to a diverse mix of patrons who range from students to community members, attorneys and doctors to the homeless and unemployed, toddlers to the elderly, and many more. Mississippi libraries are committed to these patrons no matter who they are, where they come from, or what they believe. As an Association, we are united in our mission of enhancing learning and ensuring access to information for all. The current Mississippi flag, adopted by the Legislature in 1894 and voted on by the people nearly twenty years ago, does not unite and represent all of our patrons today. The flag and its history & symbolism represent a time when racism prevailed and when learning and access to information was not available to all. As such, it should be taken down in favor of a more inclusive flag that will truly represent the diverse patrons that we serve. Therefore, the Mississippi Library Association Board asks that state legislators do the right thing for all Mississippi citizens and vote to take down the state flag. We ask all of our association members to reach out to their state legislators to voice their support for removing the flag and replacing it with one that represents us all.“ Mississippi Library Association Board

