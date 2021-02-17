More icy conditions expected for Wednesday in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday will be another day of icy conditions in Central Mississippi. Ice has been reported on several roads in the Jackson-metro area.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting ice on roadways in a majority of the state’s counties. There are closures on Interstate 20 from Warren County to Newton County due to ice, disabled vehicles and accidents.

For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.

Slow down; ice can be hard to see on road surfaces.

Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially for 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

Stay alert.

Be sure to pack blankets and water in case you become stuck for a long period of time.

Click here to keep up with the road conditions in Mississippi.