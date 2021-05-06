More powerful equipment needed to clear massive tree off a Jackson road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A massive tree in the Woodlea subdivision in Jackson was strong enough to crack the concrete in two different spots.

After multiple attempts to slice this tree in half, the city of Jackson had to put a pause to the cleanup process because the equipment that they had wasn’t powerful enough.

Along with the City of Jackson, the People’s Place tree service was in the area clearing trees off the road.

People who live in the area describes the damage after the storm ripped through on Tuesday as a war zone. Reginald Spears has lived in Woodlea for over 20 years and says the damage is the worst this area has seen. One of his neighbors had a tree slice through the middle of their home.

“We have all been truly blessed. We can replace structural values, but we can’t replace lives” said Spears.

The winds uprooted several humongous trees. Spears tells me that recently he cut all the large trees in his yard and after this storm he is so glad he did so as his home didn’t sustain any structural damage.

Rodderick Stutts, owner of People Place tree service recommends that if you have concerns about a tree, get it checked and get it cut.

He emphasized being to “be proactive, don’t be reactive.” Because “a tree will kill you.”