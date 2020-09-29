More than $22M awarded to Mississippi in U.S. Department of Transportation grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration has awarded grant funds through the Emergency Relief Program to the following:
|RECIPIENT/AIRPORT
|AMOUNT
|Purpose
|Mississippi Department of Transportation
|$1,044,691.76
|Funds will be used for eligible highway repair work due to February 2019 flooding events. The following counties were affected by this event: Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clarke. Clay, Grenada, Humphreys, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Montgomery, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Rankin, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Tunica, Warren, Washington, Webster, Yalobusha, and Yazoo.
|National Park Services
|$8,000,000.00
|Repair of road damages at Vicksburg National Military Park, MS and Natchez Trace National Parkway MS that occurred as a result of extreme weather and significant storm and flooding events in February 2020.
|U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
|$41,963.00
|Repair of road damages at various refuges as a result of extreme weather and significant storm and flooding events in February 2019.
|Mississippi Department of Transportation
|$749,010.23
|Repair of roadways throughout State due to April 2020 Flooding and Storms.
|Mississippi Department of Transportation
|$12,952,530.44
|Repair of roadways throughout State due to February 2020 heavy rains and severe flooding.
