More than $22M awarded to Mississippi in U.S. Department of Transportation grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration has awarded grant funds through the Emergency Relief Program to the following:

RECIPIENT/AIRPORTAMOUNTPurpose
Mississippi Department of Transportation$1,044,691.76Funds will be used for eligible highway repair work due to February 2019 flooding events. The following counties were affected by this event: Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clarke. Clay, Grenada, Humphreys, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Montgomery, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Rankin, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Tunica, Warren, Washington, Webster, Yalobusha, and Yazoo.
National Park Services$8,000,000.00Repair of road damages at Vicksburg National Military Park, MS and Natchez Trace National Parkway MS that occurred as a result of extreme weather and significant storm and flooding events in February 2020.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service$41,963.00Repair of road damages at various refuges as a result of extreme weather and significant storm and flooding events in February 2019.
Mississippi Department of Transportation$749,010.23Repair of roadways throughout State due to April 2020 Flooding and Storms.
Mississippi Department of Transportation$12,952,530.44Repair of roadways throughout State due to February 2020 heavy rains and severe flooding.

