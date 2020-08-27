More than 296k without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Laura makes landfall

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) To report a power outage or get information about power outages in your area through Slemco, Cleco, Entergy or LUS, see the links below.

SLEMCO – To report a power outage from anywhere on SLEMCO’s system, dial: 1-888-275-3626 or click here

CLECO – To report a power outage from anywhere on CLECO’s system, dial: 1-800-622-6537 or click here

ENTERGY– To report a power outage from anywhere on ENTERGY’S system, dial: 1-800-368-3749 or click here

LUS – To report a power outage from anywhere on the LUS system, call 337-291-9200 or click here

As of 4:00 a.m. PowerOutage.us is reporting that more than 280,000 residents and businesses in Louisiana are currently without power, with the most being in Calcasieu Parish.

LATEST STORIES: