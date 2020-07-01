Breaking News
More than $3 million awarded to local airports

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration awarded grant funds to the following:

RECIPIENT/AIRPORTAMOUNTCONTACT
City of Indianola/Indianola Municipal Airport$166,666Mr. Steve Rosenthal, Mayor of Indianola(662) 887-1825
Cities of Drew & Ruleville & Sunflower County/ North Sunflower County Airport$ 70,000Mr. Sterling Luna, President, North Sunflower Co. Airport Board (662) 756-4867
County of Hinds/John Bell Williams Airport$ 222,222Ms. Michelle Jackson, Airport Manager (601) 857-3884
Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and City of Jackson/ Hawkins Field$ 153,833$ 894,444Mr. Perry Miller, Chief Executive Officer (601) 939-5631
City of Kosciusko/Kosciusko-Attala County Airport$ 666,667Mr. Jimmy Cockroft, Mayor of Kosciusko (662) 289-1226
City of Greenwood and County of Leflore/ Greenwood-Leflore$ 166,666Mr. James Belk, Airport Board Director (662) 453-1526
City of Cleveland/ Cleveland Municipal$ 571,347Mr. Clint Johnson, Airport Director(662) 843-8936
County of Yazoo/ Yazoo County Airport$ 166,666Ms. Donna Kraft, Yazoo County Administrator (662) 746-8668
County of Copiah/ Copiah County Airport$ 102,500Mr. Ronnie Barlow, Copiah County Administrator (601) 894-1858
Clarksdale-Coahoma County Airport Board$ 297,777Mr. Daniel Vassel, Coahoma County Administrator (662) 624-3028
City of Belzoni/ Belzoni Municipal$ 166,666Ms. Carol Ivy, Mayor of Belzoni (662) 247-1343
City of Lexington/ C A Moore Airport$ 303,488Ms. Robin McCrory, Mayor of Lexington(662) 834-4381

The grants are being funded as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.

