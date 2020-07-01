More than $3 million awarded to local airports

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration awarded grant funds to the following:

RECIPIENT/AIRPORT AMOUNT CONTACT City of Indianola/Indianola Municipal Airport $166,666 Mr. Steve Rosenthal, Mayor of Indianola(662) 887-1825 Cities of Drew & Ruleville & Sunflower County/ North Sunflower County Airport $ 70,000 Mr. Sterling Luna, President, North Sunflower Co. Airport Board (662) 756-4867 County of Hinds/John Bell Williams Airport $ 222,222 Ms. Michelle Jackson, Airport Manager (601) 857-3884 Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and City of Jackson/ Hawkins Field $ 153,833$ 894,444 Mr. Perry Miller, Chief Executive Officer (601) 939-5631 City of Kosciusko/Kosciusko-Attala County Airport $ 666,667 Mr. Jimmy Cockroft, Mayor of Kosciusko (662) 289-1226 City of Greenwood and County of Leflore/ Greenwood-Leflore $ 166,666 Mr. James Belk, Airport Board Director (662) 453-1526 City of Cleveland/ Cleveland Municipal $ 571,347 Mr. Clint Johnson, Airport Director(662) 843-8936 County of Yazoo/ Yazoo County Airport $ 166,666 Ms. Donna Kraft, Yazoo County Administrator (662) 746-8668 County of Copiah/ Copiah County Airport $ 102,500 Mr. Ronnie Barlow, Copiah County Administrator (601) 894-1858 Clarksdale-Coahoma County Airport Board $ 297,777 Mr. Daniel Vassel, Coahoma County Administrator (662) 624-3028 City of Belzoni/ Belzoni Municipal $ 166,666 Ms. Carol Ivy, Mayor of Belzoni (662) 247-1343 City of Lexington/ C A Moore Airport $ 303,488 Ms. Robin McCrory, Mayor of Lexington(662) 834-4381

The grants are being funded as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.

