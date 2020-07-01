More than $3 million awarded to local airports

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration awarded grant funds to the following:
|RECIPIENT/AIRPORT
|AMOUNT
|CONTACT
|City of Indianola/Indianola Municipal Airport
|$166,666
|Mr. Steve Rosenthal, Mayor of Indianola(662) 887-1825
|Cities of Drew & Ruleville & Sunflower County/ North Sunflower County Airport
|$ 70,000
|Mr. Sterling Luna, President, North Sunflower Co. Airport Board (662) 756-4867
|County of Hinds/John Bell Williams Airport
|$ 222,222
|Ms. Michelle Jackson, Airport Manager (601) 857-3884
|Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and City of Jackson/ Hawkins Field
|$ 153,833$ 894,444
|Mr. Perry Miller, Chief Executive Officer (601) 939-5631
|City of Kosciusko/Kosciusko-Attala County Airport
|$ 666,667
|Mr. Jimmy Cockroft, Mayor of Kosciusko (662) 289-1226
|City of Greenwood and County of Leflore/ Greenwood-Leflore
|$ 166,666
|Mr. James Belk, Airport Board Director (662) 453-1526
|City of Cleveland/ Cleveland Municipal
|$ 571,347
|Mr. Clint Johnson, Airport Director(662) 843-8936
|County of Yazoo/ Yazoo County Airport
|$ 166,666
|Ms. Donna Kraft, Yazoo County Administrator (662) 746-8668
|County of Copiah/ Copiah County Airport
|$ 102,500
|Mr. Ronnie Barlow, Copiah County Administrator (601) 894-1858
|Clarksdale-Coahoma County Airport Board
|$ 297,777
|Mr. Daniel Vassel, Coahoma County Administrator (662) 624-3028
|City of Belzoni/ Belzoni Municipal
|$ 166,666
|Ms. Carol Ivy, Mayor of Belzoni (662) 247-1343
|City of Lexington/ C A Moore Airport
|$ 303,488
|Ms. Robin McCrory, Mayor of Lexington(662) 834-4381
The grants are being funded as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2 suspects in custody for death of Vanessa Guillen, family believes killer committed suicide Wednesday morning
- Tracking the Tropics: Different stages of hurricane development
- Country Club Drive in Jackson closed temporarily for repairs
- City of Jackson to hold 5K Virtual Trash Dash Day
- More than $3 million awarded to local airports