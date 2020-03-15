More than 3,000 coronavirus cases in U.S.

(CNN) – There are now more than 3,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States. As of Sunday afternoon, there were at least 3,130 cases in 49 states, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C. At least 62 people have died.

Those numbers are from state and local health agencies, governments at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mississippi reported four new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 10. Only one U.S. state, West Virginia, has yet to report a case.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says the U.S. can expect more cases and deaths.