More than $350,000 awarded to Mississippi agencies, local governments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Justice awarded $354,923 in funds to State of Mississippi Agencies and local governments.
|Recipient
|Amount/Program
|Purpose
|Mississippi Department of Public Safety Contact: Emberly Holmes, Director(601) 977-3756
|$40,292 /FY 2020 Solicited Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA)
|A portion of funds will be used to purchase and install security cameras at the Mississippi State Penitentiary (MSP) Unit -29.
|Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Contact: Emelia Nordan, Director of Public Engagement(601) 359-4205
|$36,257 /FY 2020 John R. Justice Grant Program
|The John R. Justice (JRJ) Student Loan Repayment Grant Program provides loan repayment assistance for local, state, and federal public defenders and local and state prosecutors who commit to extended employment in those roles.
|Mississippi Department of Corrections Contact: Thomas Taylor, Commissioner(601) 359-5294
|$250,000/FY 2020 Implementing the PREA Standards, Protecting Inmates, and Safeguarding Communities
|Funds will be used to improve security at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) and South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) by utilizing a video surveillance system to reduce the likelihood of sexual assaults, physical assaults, and even deaths within the facility.
|County of Panola Contact: Cole Flint, President, Board of Supervisors(662) 563-6230
|$16,079/FY 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program – Local Solicitation
|Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice.
|County of Leflore Contact: Robert Collins, President, Board of Supervisors(662) 453-5141
|$ 12,295/FY 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program – Local Solicitation
|Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice.
