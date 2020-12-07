More than $495 million awarded to expand broadband in Mississippi

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Monday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced the award of $495,725,799.60 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to expand high-speed broadband internet access in Mississippi. The funding, which is being made available to Internet Service Providers in Mississippi through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase I auction, is the highest amount awarded to any state except California.

“This first round of funds from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will make an incredible difference in the state of Mississippi as we work toward connecting every person to reliable high-speed internet,” Wicker said. “There is much more work left to do, but this strong showing for our state’s internet providers is good news. I will continue working to improve internet access for all Mississippians and ensure the next phases of aid are awarded where they are most needed.”

The funding will support broadband infrastructure construction over a 10-year period. Providers have to meet periodic buildout requirements that will require them to reach all assigned locations by the end of the sixth year. They are incentivized to build out to all locations as quickly as possible.

More information on the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction is available at https://www.fcc.gov/auction/904, including complete auction results and a map of winning bids.

