More than $500,000 credited to City of Vicksburg natural gas customers

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Natural gas cost savings of more than $575,000 have been credited to City of Vicksburg natural gas customers from 2018, 2019, and 2020 in the form of a purchased gas cost credit.

The savings is a result of operational changes that have resulted in additional efficiency, more accurate billing, and reduced natural gas costs for Vicksburg neighbors.

“We’ve implemented a meter change out program where one-fifth of meters are being replaced with new, more reliable meters every year,” Mayor George Flaggs said. “As a result of these improvements, we’re minimizing faulty meter readings which allows more accurate measurement, proper billing, and reduced natural gas costs for our customers. This is just one more way we’re continuing to provide the best quality service at the least cost to our taxpayers.”

The purchased gas cost credit represents approximately 7.7% of the city’s total cost of natural gas for 2018, 2019, and 2020.