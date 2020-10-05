More than $600K awarded to South Central Community Action Agency

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration has awarded $624,496 in grant funds to the South Central Community Action Agency. The funds were awarded through the Helping Obtain Prosperity for Everyone (HOPE) Program.

The South Central Community Action Agency (SCCAA) near Jackson will use funding to test the feasibility of an integrated electronic fare payment system for riders of eight partner agencies in rural Mississippi.

The system will provide a universal payment card for unbanked riders to pay fares via cash, mobile device or web, including subsidies, to travel anywhere in the partner areas covering 9,000 square miles.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories