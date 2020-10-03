More than Enough – Talking about Dealing with a Narcissist on Jessop’s Journal

(JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) There’s nothing quite like being outside on a beautiful day. In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I sat down with a person that shares that love. She loves to “connect people and plants in fun ways.”

Meet LaRene Bautner. I let her give a shameless plug because she provides all of the plants for the ABC4 backyard set that I had the pleasure to design and plant. She happens to be the owner of one of my “happy places”, Millcreek Gardens. To say that plants are a part of her life is an understatement. There’s an old house at the nursery that serves as their office. What you might not know is that LaRene grew up in the house that her parents started the nursery around. You’ll have to drop by and ask her to point out what window was her bedroom as a little girl.

LaRene and I are admitted plant geeks. I post my plant pictures on a regular basis on social media under the hashtag #dougsdailyplantpics. I learned by love of plants, and especially roses, from my Gramps. I asked LaRene if there was someone that influenced her. She smiled and told me stories of what she learned from her grandmother.

The power of plants is amazing. When you smell a certain fragrance it can transport you back in time. For LaRene the fragrance of flag/iris conjures images of time with her grandmother. Think about that for a minute and you might just start hearing Louis Armstrong singing “It’s a Wonderful World.”

Sometimes a tree is more than a tree. We had some pretty ferocious winds lately that took out a lot of trees. You start asking people about “that old tree” and you find some pretty interesting stories about ancestors that planted the tree. I agree with Audrey Hepburn when she said; “to plant a tree is to believe in tomorrow.”

The winds kicked up a little as LaRene and I were talking. The trees swayed in the wind and we talked about the fact that the strongest trees are those that bend. That same axiom is true when it comes to life as well. When you think about it, there are a lot of metaphors relating plants and our existence on this Earth.

Come to find out that LaRene knows a very appropriate poem, with a lot of metaphors, that she learned from her father. He apparently kept a book of poems he collected. LaRene picked this specific poem to learn because of those parallels between nature and life.

I’m not going to write the words to the poem in this article, because I don’t think I can do justice to how LaRene recited this poem on camera and made it her own anthem of struggle, survival and hope.

You see Larene has been going through something that I admire her for being willing to talk about. We are talking about being the target of a narcissist as well as a big piece of advice if you find yourself in that position.

Here's an overview from The Mayo Clinic:

"Narcissistic personality disorder — one of several types of personality disorders — is a mental condition in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships, and a lack of empathy for others."

A narcissistic personality disorder causes problems in many areas of life, such as relationships, work, school or financial affairs. People with narcissistic personality disorder may be generally unhappy and disappointed when they’re not given the special favors or admiration they believe they deserve. They may find their relationships unfulfilling, and others may not enjoy being around them.”

Signs and symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder and the severity of symptoms vary. People with the disorder can:

Have an exaggerated sense of self-importance

Have a sense of entitlement and require constant, excessive admiration

Expect to be recognized as superior even without achievements that warrant it

Exaggerate achievements and talents

Be preoccupied with fantasies about success, power, brilliance, beauty or the perfect mate

Believe they are superior and can only associate with equally special people

Monopolize conversations and belittle or look down on people they perceive as inferior

Expect special favors and unquestioning compliance with their expectations

Take advantage of others to get what they want

Have an inability or unwillingness to recognize the needs and feelings of others

Be envious of others and believe others envy them

Behave in an arrogant or haughty manner, coming across as conceited, boastful and pretentious

Insist on having the best of everything — for instance, the best car or office

At the same time, people with narcissistic personality disorder have trouble handling anything they perceive as criticism, and they can:

Become impatient or angry when they don’t receive special treatment

Have significant interpersonal problems and easily feel slighted

React with rage or contempt and try to belittle the other person to make themselves appear superior

Have difficulty regulating emotions and behavior

Experience major problems dealing with stress and adapting to change

Feel depressed and moody because they fall short of perfection

Have secret feelings of insecurity, shame, vulnerability and humiliation“

