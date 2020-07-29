Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

More than half of inmates at George County prison test positive for COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:
jail bars_22884

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) – Positive test results for the coronavirus (COVID-19) came in at the George County Correctional Facility, showing that 220 inmates have the virus. According to WLOX, that’s more than half of the inmates in the facility.

Authorities said 125 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday night, and George County Sheriff Keith Havard said more results were coming in on Wednesday.

The prison is working with the George County Regional Hospital for healthcare assistance. Given the influx of cases, the prison will not take in new inmates. Instead, those who have been arrested will be transported to other correctional facilities.

Every employee and inmate at the facility is required to wear PPE. WLOX reported the prison is working with the Emergency Management Agency to order more personal protective equipment.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories