More than half of inmates at George County prison test positive for COVID-19

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) – Positive test results for the coronavirus (COVID-19) came in at the George County Correctional Facility, showing that 220 inmates have the virus. According to WLOX, that’s more than half of the inmates in the facility.

Authorities said 125 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday night, and George County Sheriff Keith Havard said more results were coming in on Wednesday.

The prison is working with the George County Regional Hospital for healthcare assistance. Given the influx of cases, the prison will not take in new inmates. Instead, those who have been arrested will be transported to other correctional facilities.

Every employee and inmate at the facility is required to wear PPE. WLOX reported the prison is working with the Emergency Management Agency to order more personal protective equipment.

