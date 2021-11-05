Morning ‘Sip at the Butterfield Mansion

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV)-Watch Jade Bulecza and Jacob Lanier live at the historic Butterfield Mansion in Brookhaven!

According to the website Visit Brookhaven, the Butterfield Mansion was first erected in 1911 by Charles Butterfield. He was building the home for his second wife.

At the time the mansion was built, it cost Butterfield around $75,000-the equivalent to about $1.9 million today!

The home has had several owners throughout its lifetime.

