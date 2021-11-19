Morning ‘Sip in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Watch Jade Bulecza and Jacob Lanier take over the largest kitchen in Vicksburg as they learn how to make healthy recipes just in time for Thanksgiving!

Finishing touches to a healthy Thanksgiving dinner!

Fit Chef was founded by Kevin Roberts in 2016. Having traveled the country and resided in many states such as California, Alaska and Florida, Kevin has experienced a vast variety of flavors, ingredients and diets that helped him along his journey as a professional chef for nearly 10 years.

Learn how to make Bread Pudding!

His extensive culinary back ground and passion for fitness led to a small business that began by cooking for a small handful of clients and barely delivering 40 meals a week.

Watch how to make Cauliflower Mac-n-Cheese!

Fit Chef is located off Thalweg Drive. For more information, visit eatfitchefmeals.com.