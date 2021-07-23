Morning ‘Sip July 23: On the Natchez Bluff

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)— The Morning ‘Sip journey around Mississippi continues. Jade Bulecza and Jacob Lanier were in Natchez ahead of the mayor’s state of the city address. He says the city has made historic gains in jobs over the last year even in the height of the pandemic. In his Friday evening state of city address, he plans to highlight economic development and the transformation of the train depot into a restaurant.



The crepe myrtles are blooming in Adams County. Devin Heath, the executive director of Visit Natchez, says you can enjoy tours through Natchez to see the thousands of blooms. River boats have been up and running for the last several months and bring thousands of tourists each week to the city.



As we look ahead to August and September, Natchez becomes the location for a Hallmark Christmas movie. The producer says they’ve chosen some places in Natchez to set the scenes, but they’re still scouting out more.