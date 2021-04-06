Moss Point murder suspect added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted List

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) announced a murder suspect has been added to Mississippi’s Most Wanted List.

Nathan Ramon DuBose Jr. is wanted by the Moss Point Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and MBI for a charge of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. An arrest warrant was issued for him in January 2021.

Investigators said DuBose killed Javantavous Davison, 22, and injured a passenger after shooting into a vehicle in Moss Point on December 31, 2020.

DuBose goes by the name “Lil Nate” or “Kreole Nate.” According to MBI, DuBose is considered armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information should notify the U.S. Marshals Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips, Mississippi Crime Stoppers 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637), or the Moss Point Police Department 228-475-1723.