Jamarhi Lucas



Tira Blanton-Holmes

Tyrell White

Jamon Williams



Another Monday means another edition of Mississippi’s Most Wanted. This week, we’re taking a look at the four most wanted suspects in Adams County.

First, Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 22-year-old Jamarhi Lucas. Lucas is wanted for a Possession of a Controlled Substance violation. Lucas’ last-known address is on Martin Luther King Street in Natchez.

Next, deputies are searching for 41-year-old Tira Blanton-Holmes. Blanton-Holmes is wanted for two counts of Felony False Pretense. Blanton-Holmes’ last-known address is on Ingram Circle in Natchez.

Deputies also need your help looking for 23-year-old Tyrell White. White is wanted for three counts of Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. White’s last-known address is on Watkins Street in Natchez.

Lastly, deputies are searching for 26-year-old Jamon Williams. Williams is wanted on one charge of Intimidating A Witness. Williams’ last-known address is on Dumas Drive in Natchez.

If you have any information on the location of these four suspects, call either the Adams County Sheriff’s Department or call Crime Stoppers.