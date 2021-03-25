Most warning sirens repaired in Clinton ahead of severe weather

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe weather is expected to move through Central Mississippi on Thursday, and Clinton leaders are preparing for the storms.

Crews repaired most of the city’s warning sirens. As of Wednesday, the Traceway Park outdoor siren is the only one out of service, which leaves 21 out of 22 functioning. According to Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge, parts for the Traceway Park siren are on backorder. The siren will be fixed once parts arrive.

Fire Department officials will also activate the Community Safe Room at Fire Station 4 located at 1973 Pinehaven Road once a tornado watch has been issued. Due to the low capacity of the safe room, space is reserved for Clinton neighbors. Those utilizing the safe room are asked to wear a mask, gloves, bring sanitizer and keep social distance of six feet.