Mother accused of kidnapping her 4 kids speaks out

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday the Mississippi Bureau of investigation issued an endangered/ missing child alert for 4 kids: Dana Shoulder and her 3 siblings, Noah, Desmond and Diamond Robinson. Their mother Nierra Robinson is accused of kidnapping them but she says the “charges and accusations that were made are not true.”

Robinson say her kids were first taken in February of 2019 after DHS told her she needed a mental evaluation from going through a divorce.

She says in October 2019, her mother gained temporary custody of the four, but there wasn’t a contact order issued against Nierra so she would “spend weeks and months with them at a time.”

Nierra Robinson and her four kids were all together Mother’s Day weekend and this is when she saw she’d been accused of kidnapping on TV.

The following day she turned herself in at Jackson Police Department anticipating getting arrested but wasn’t. He children were withheld and taken to DHS custody.

12 News Gary Burton spoke JPD and asked what was it that considered these 4 kids to be endangered. He was told that some of the information they received, “may have been fabricated,” but the case is still under investigation.

“The system is failing me and my children as far as structure, lies, and manipulation. Me and my kids were all over the TV and it’s just an embarrassing moment for me and my kids” said Robinson.

Robinson adds her home burned down in December of 2019 and she eventually moved into a 2-bedroom apartment and was told by DHS that’s too small for 4 children.

She says she feels like just another case number and has started a petition for other mothers who feel mistreated by the system. It’s called M.N.A.C which stands for ‘Mother’s Need A Change’.