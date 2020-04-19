Mother and son escape after camper trailer catches fire in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV)- The Glad Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of structure fire at 321 Orange Drive in Laurel just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon the arrival of first responders, firefighters found a camper trailer fully involved in flames.

Michelle Stokes lived in the camper trailer. She stated her son had visited her and attempted to crank a generator at the home.

On his second attempt to crank the generator, Stokes reported it backfired and erupted in flames.

Stokes and her son were able to escape the camper with her pets, retreated to safety and activated 911.

The camper sustained major damage in the incident.

Glade VFD was assisted by Powers and M & M volunteer fire departments. Emserv Ambulance Service was also on scene.