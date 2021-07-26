Mother and son found dead during welfare check in Terry

UPDATE:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies said the suspect, Harry Hylander, was taken into custody in connection to the double homicide.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating after a mother and son were found dead inside a home on Midway Road in Terry on Monday.

Deputies said the victims, 83-year-old Sarah Hylander and 60-year-old David Hylander, were found with gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the victims were found after deputies responded to the home for a welfare check.

Authorities said the woman’s grandson, Harry Hylander, was wanted for questioning in connection to the double homicide.