Mother, boyfriend appear in Rankin County court after 5-year-old girl drowns

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a young girl, who drowned in a campground pool in Pelahatchie, appeared in court Wednesday morning, along with her boyfriend.
Skye Frith and Antron King are both behind held on bond. Frith’s bond was set at $250,000, and King’s bond was set at $150,000.
The two were arrested on August 20, after Frith’s daughter, five-year-old Angel, drowned at the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park’s pool. Investigators said the girl was left alone for nearly 15 minutes, while Frith and King smoked marijuana in a vehicle.
Park employees started clearing the pool due to bad weather and that’s when Angel was found at the bottom of the pool. She was pronounced dead at a Brandon hospital.
After the court speaks with the Rankin County District Attorney’s Office, a court date will be set for Frith and King. They have both been charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
