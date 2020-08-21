Mother, boyfriend arrested after 5-year-old drowns in Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges in Rankin County after a five-year-old girl drowned on Thursday, August 20. The incident happened at Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Pelahatchie.

Pelahatchie Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the family was visiting the park from Louisiana.

Park employees began to clear the pool due to bad weather on Thursday, and they discovered the body of the child. She was rushed to Merit Health in Brandon, where she was pronounced dead.

The child’s mother, Skye Frith, and her boyfriend, Antron King, have been charged with felony child neglect in the case. Chief Daughtry said there’s evidence to support that the pair left the child unattended at the pool and went to a vehicle, where they engaged in illegal drug activity. Investigators said they found marijuana inside the vehicle.

Skye Frith

Antron King

“The staff at Merit did a phenomenal job yesterday. To see everybody come together and just try, nobody wanted to give up, from the firemen to the deputies, the patrol,” said Chief Daughtry.

Investigators said a two-year-old and a seven-year-old were also there and are now in the custody of Frith’s mother. Further charges may be pending against Frith and King.

Police said the autopsy results for the five-year-old are expected on Monday.

LATEST STORIES: