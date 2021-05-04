Mother charged with felony child abuse in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg mother is behind bars after causing serious bodily harm to her 3-week-old baby.

On Monday, Hattiesburg police were called to the home on Alder Lane regarding a welfare check of the newborn. When officers arrived, Quentasha Portis, 19, was taken into custody and charged with one count of felony child abuse.

Quentasha Portis, 19, of Hattiesburg

The newborn, as well as a two-year-old were turned over to other family members with the help of Child Protective Services. Portis was booked into the Forrest County Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.