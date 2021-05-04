Mother charged with felony child abuse in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg mother is behind bars after causing serious bodily harm to her 3-week-old baby.
On Monday, Hattiesburg police were called to the home on Alder Lane regarding a welfare check of the newborn. When officers arrived, Quentasha Portis, 19, was taken into custody and charged with one count of felony child abuse.
The newborn, as well as a two-year-old were turned over to other family members with the help of Child Protective Services. Portis was booked into the Forrest County Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.