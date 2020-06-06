1  of  2
Mother, child killed in crash on MS 27 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a mother and her three-year-old son. The accident happened after 11:00 p.m. Friday on MS 27 near Fisher Road in Hinds County.

According to preliminary reports, a 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a tree.

Leanna Washington, 27, of Utica and her son, LeCheston Roberts, died at the scene of the crash. Troopers said neither were wearing any type of occupant restrain.

A third occupant, who is a juvenile female, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries. Troopers said the child was in a child safety seat.

According to MHP, speed is considered to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology reports have also been requested.

