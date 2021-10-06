Mother convicted of killing 14 month old out on bail

Jackson, miss. (WJTV) a woman convicted of capital murder after the death of her 14-month-old stepdaughter is now home on bail.

T’kia Bevily was released on a one-million-dollar bond and is awaiting a new trial.

The family is calling this a small victory in a fight that’s far from over.

“I believe that Jurayah and Y’kia both deserve justice and I’m going to make sure the relieve it,” declares Bevily’s brother Christopher Smith.

After a conviction and eight months in prison Christopher Smith maintains his belief that his sister is innocent.

Christopher smith continues, “We’re honestly ecstatic and thankful for the fact that T’kia bevily has been brought home after being wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for eight months. We’re thoroughly dissatisfied with the black stain that the justice system now has regarding T’kia bevily and we’re ready to fight and prepare for her to never have to see the inside of a prison again.”

Bevily’s mother says the accused has suffered being separated from her children.

Audrey smith adds, “They’re very happy to be back with her, it took a toll on T’Kia as far as being away from her kids it overall she was a trooper she stood strong, and she kept the faith and she’s home.”

T’kia Bevily’s conviction was overturned due to jury misconduct and her brother feels after new findings and a fair trial his sister will be exonerated.

Christopher smith explained, “T’kia’s indictment was based on lies as well as her conviction so regardless of if she was found guilty with that jury there was no evidence against her.”

Smith says the lack of evidence caused the claiborne county district attorney to create a negative narrative about bevily which ultimately led to her conviction

Christopher smith concludes, “They tried to build this narrative, this false narrative against T’Kia as this quote-on-quote evil stepmother when that’s the furthest thing from the truth. T’kia went above and beyond for Jurayah and she even went above and beyond for anyone that has met her as well as the biological mother. So, there was no hate or jealousy in T’kia’s heart and there still isn’t any today.

Bevily’s trial date has been scheduled for spring 2022. The term of the bond has placed bevily under house arrest restricting her from leaving warren county and she’s not allowed to leave her home from the hours of 6pm to 6am except for verified employment.