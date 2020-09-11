Mother: Daughter wasn’t given proper burial

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV)– A Durant mother says her daughter did not recieve

a dignified burial this past weekend, and it’s making her death even harder

to grieve.

Catherine Boyd says her daughter Stephanie Golman was 48 years old

and died from COVID-19. She says the cost of all the services was around $6,000 but claims the Affordable Funeral Home of Durant didn’t send Golman off with respect.

Boyd says the graveside service was supposed to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, but the site was unprepared. She adds the crew didn’t show up with the proper equipment until about an hour an half later while Golman’s body was sitting in the hearse the whole time.



To help speed up the process, Boyd says her family helped with the installation.

We also talked to the funeral director who said the issue was the man who provides the tent and chairs over extended himself and was late.

Boyd says now the last memory of her daughter is the mess she dealt with

at the gravesite.

She says she would like half of the money

back and an apology from the funeral director.