Mother, father arrested in Scott County for child abuse

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested the parents of a two-month-old child for child abuse.

According to investigators, deputies were notified by the University Medical Center on June 8 that the infant had been brought in to the emergency room with severe trauma. The child had suffered a skull fracture, broken ribs and internal injuries.

Deputies interviewed the parents of the infant and determined they had abused the child.

The parents have been identified as Cameron Davis and Jardaiza Kincaid. Investigators said Davis was also charged with a second count of felony child abuse after another one of their children suffered a broken arm at his hands.

Cameron Davis

Jardaiza Kincaid

The parents are being held at the Scott County Detention Center. Their bonds were each set at $500,000.

