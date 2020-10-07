Mother, father charged with felony child abuse in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a mother and a father on child abuse charges after responding to a call at Holiday Apartments on Monday, October 5.

Officers said they received a call around 1:30 p.m. about a three-month-old having breathing complications. AMR arrived at the scene, and they took the baby to the hospital. While at the hospital, nurses discovered signs of abuse and notified the police department.

The baby was airlifted to a children’s hospital that was capable of handling the level of trauma the baby was suffering.

During the investigation, police said the baby exhibited classical injuries of shaken baby syndrome, which resulted in both acute and chronic brain bleeding, several different fractured bones of which showed signs of calcification indicating an older fractures as well as new fractures.

Officers arrested the mother, 20-year-old Jabreunna Thomas, and the father, 21-year-old Davion Minor. They were both charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious injury. The two suspects appeared in court on Wednesday, and their bonds were each set at $750,000. Thomas and Minor are both being held at the Adams County Jail.

