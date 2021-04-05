Mother of 13-Year-Old Killed in Yazoo City Speaks Out

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Last month, D’montae Lee was shot multiple times on 11th Street near Prentiss Avenue in Yazoo City.

Tiffany Lee, his mother says that life has taken its toll on her every since the murder. Lee says the city says a mass shooting that took place at the Big Mickie’s nightclub in Yazoo City could be connected to her son’s death. The shooting injured 7 people. Lee says her son not apart of a gang.

Lee is also angry that she hasn’t heard from Yazoo City Mayor Diane Delaware. “For the mayor of the city to not speak out on my sons’ behalf, I don’t understand. You don’t feel no remorse for my 13-year-old that was gunned down in the street?” said Lee.

Lee says D’Montae battled depression, which would cause behavior issues resulting in him going to a juvenile detention center or sent to Brentwood Behavioral Healthcare.

20-year-old James Banks was charged with the murder of D’Montae and is out on bond.