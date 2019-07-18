Mother of 16-year-old killed on Larchmont Drive speaks alongside Councilman Stokes

Councilman Kenneth Stokes and the mother of a 16-year-old who was killed at her home in Larchmont Drive speaks.

Jalesia Everett’s mother, Latasha Summers is asking for the person responsible to come forward for killing her daughter.

“I want my baby death to come to justice. I want justice for my baby. It hurts. It hurts real bad. She was innocent. She didn’t deserve it. She was my oldest of five kids and we miss her dearly.”

Since the tragic death of her daughter, Latasha says she has lost her home and her job.

“I lost my dignity. I lost everything. It took everything from me. All I want to know is why.

As Latasha Summers becomes emotional, Councilman Stokes steps in to say a few words.

Stokes is doing everything in his power to bring justice for the death of Jalesia Everett and sanity for the family.

“You are looking at a mother, who one night everything was fine. Then in the next moment, everything changed.”

Councilman Stoke is hoping to bring justice to criminals before children go back to school.

“We want to make sure that if you can kill someone, shoot that gun and take a life then someone needs to bring you to justice. And we need justice for this family.”

Stokes says to call the Jackson Police Department if you any information on who is responsible for murdering 16-year-old Jalesia Everett.

“If you know something or think you know something call us. Because it can be this family today and your family tomorrow.”

The Jackson Police Department number is 601-960-1234.