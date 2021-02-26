Mother, two children killed in Jackson apartment fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and two children died during an apartment fire in Jackson Friday morning. The fire happened just before 8:30 a.m. at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they began working to contain the fire in a second floor apartment of building P. They entered the apartment and conducted a primary search. They discovered four people.

Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said the mother and an infant died during the fire. Firefighters removed two other children and performed CPR until AMR personnel arrived. The children were taken to the hospital, but one child later died. The third child was airlifted to Georgia for further treatment.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and fire investigators, and Jackson police are conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The victims have not been identified at this time.