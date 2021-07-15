Motorcycle fatality crash, collision with a deer claims young woman’s life

JASPER COUNTY, MO. — About 7:50 p.m. Sunday evening Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a motorcycle crash on Gum Road just west of MO-37. Two occupants on a bike had struck a deer.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

“[Motorcycle] struck a deer in the roadway. Both occupants ejected. Passenger was pronounced at Mercy Hospital Springfield.” – TPR. B.A. Walker of Jasper County zone Troop D

The driver, Isaac Freelend, 29, of Reeds, was transported to Mercy Joplin.

Passenger, Taylor Bass, 26, also of Reeds, was transported to Mercy Springfield via Mercy Air Ambulance. She was pronounced at 12:29 a.m.

Neither were wearing helmets according to the report. The motorcycle was removed by Schrader’s Towing. The deer was killed in the collision.