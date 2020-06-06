Motorcycle thieves caught on camera

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A motorcycle theft is caught on camera.

Neighbors are hoping to catch the theives they believe are responsible for more than just this crime.

Lately Wilhurst Street has seen property crime. Jace Ponder lives there and says after

his motorcycle was stolen, neighbors started chiming in and they’re seeing a problem.

It’s usually parked in his carport, but on Monday morning he was gearing up to ride and it wasn’t there. A camera caught what he believes are the thieves stopping in front of a neighbor’s home after the theft to secure the bike in the trailer.

After connecting with neighbors, he found other thefts have happened.

Ponder says it seems to be a pattern.

If you see his bike, Ponder says to call JPD at 601-960-1234. It’s a Kawasaki KLR.

We reached out to JPD to find out more on property crimes in the area. We are waiting to hear back.