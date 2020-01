JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle accident that injured a motorcyclist.

The crash happened just before 9:00 Friday night on Raymond Road at Maddox Road. Police said a motorcycle collided with a small sedan.

At last check, the motorcyclist was listed in critical condition. There’s no word on if anyone in the sedan was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.