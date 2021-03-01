Motorcyclist dies from injuries after crash on I-55 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police are investigating after a man died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday, February 28. The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. on I-55 near the 109 mile marker.

Police said the motorcyclist, 65-year-old Mitchell Brown of Madison, died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on Monday, March 1.

When officers arrived at the scene on Sunday, they found Brown in the center median area of the interstate, along with the bike. After interviewing witnesses, police determined the motorcycle was proceeding northbound on the interstate when Brown lost control for an unknown reason and crashed.

The accident remains under investigation.