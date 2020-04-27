Breaking News
Motorcyclist dies in crash on MS 28 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash.

The accident happened on MS 28 near Simpson Central Middle School in Simpson County around 9:45 Sunday night.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, who has been identified as 50-year-old Dennis Wayne Franklin of Pinola, was traveling eastbound when he lost control.

After Franklin was ejected from the motorcycle, he was struck by a Kia Rio in the westbound lanes. He died from his injuries. The driver of the Kia Rio was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

