Motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a motorcyclist was injured during a hit-and-run Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Rainey Road and McCluer Road.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries, and he was taken to the hospital for treatement.

There’s no description of the suspect’s vehicle at this time.

