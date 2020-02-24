Motorcyclist Killed in crash on I-20

Hinds County, Miss. (WJTV) Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms that one man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding sideswiped a car on I-20 eastbound just east of Edwards. It happened just after 9:10 p.m. Sunday night. He has been identified as David S. Reeves, 44, of Jackson.

Sgt. Kervin Stewart with MHP tells 12 News that a Ford Mustang was changing lanes to avoid an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder when it was hit by the motorcycle. Reeves, the driver of the motorcycle, went off the bike and died as a result of his injuries. The driver and passenger of the Mustang were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation. No citations have been issued and no charges are expected at this time. We will update this article as more information comes in.