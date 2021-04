JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church is offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to community members on Saturday, April 10.

The vaccination event will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 140 West Maple Street in Jackson.

Those who are 18 years and older are allowed to participate in getting vaccinated. A photo identification card and insurance card are required. However, insurance is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.