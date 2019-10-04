MPB to host free career development workshop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In an effort to help job seekers land a position in their desired career field, the Mississippi Public Broadcasting will host a resumé building workshop for an upcoming hiring event.

The resumé workshop and hiring fair are both free, open to the public and offered through MPB’s American Graduate: Getting to Work initiative.

“Through these two events, we plan to help people get their resumés polished so they will return for the hiring event and possibly land a job,” said Sharon Person, MPB’s Director of Community Engagement. “Professionals will also assist those with military skills to translate resumes for civilian jobs.”

During the resumé workshop, specialists will be available to help individuals write resumés, improve existing resumés and get advice on interviewing skills.

A few organizations taking part in the resumé workshop include the VA Regional Office, Mississippi Coding Academy, Citizen Soldier for Life, Families First and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

At the hiring event, attendees can expect onsite interviews with employers who are scouting to fill job openings.

Nearly 38 companies will participate in the hiring event, including Toyota, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Brown Bottling Group, Milwaukee Tools, Anderson Regional Medical Center, Mississippi Community College Board, military organizations and the VA Medical Center.

The Get to Work Resumé Building Workshop will be held Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at MPB, 3825 Ridgewood Road in Jackson. The Get to Work Hiring Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20.

To register or for more information, visit here .