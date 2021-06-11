MPB to host Summer Learning Family Fun Days

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB) announced the network will host its Summer Learning Family Fun Days from June 21-23 online.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. daily. According to officials, the virtual event is designed to accelerate learning and stimulate minds of students ages 4-12 who are out of school for summer break.

Parents are encouraged to register for this free virtual event under the Education tab on mpbonline.org. The event will stream daily for about an hour on all MPB and MPB Education social media and digital platforms. Plus, viewers can watch on MPB Classroom TV.

This year’s theme is Power Up! Full STEAM Ahead and focuses on healthy lifestyles.