MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a church member after he offered him a ride home.

Police responded to the carjacking on July 6 at East Raines Road and Faronia Road.

The victim told police he gave a man at his church a ride home to Davison Drive. When they arrived, the man pulled out a gun and demanded the victim get out of the car.

The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. Police say the vehicle has been recovered.

Police describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 18 and 20 with a medium build. He wore a gray durag, dressed in a white long sleeve shirt with Popeye written across the front, and blue jeans.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.